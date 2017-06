Police: 2 dead in Lockport crash

Two people were killed in a crash Friday morning in southwest suburban Lockport, authorities said.

The two-vehicle crash happened at 8:11 a.m. at Route 171 and Dell Park Avenue in Lockport, according to Illinois State Police. There were two confirmed fatalities at the scene, but it was not immediately clear if there were any other injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation Friday morning, police said. All lanes of Route 171 were closed as of 10 a.m.