Police: 2 dead in Maywood crash

Two people were killed in a crash early Tuesday in west suburban Maywood, police said.

The crash happened about 3:40 a.m. in the 1100 block of South 9th Avenue, according to Maywood Police Officer Eric Dent.

Two people were killed in the crash, but additional information was not immediately available, Dent said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not provide information on the fatalities.