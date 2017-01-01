Police: 2 fatally shot in Uptown

Two people were shot to death Sunday morning in the North Side Uptown neighborhood.

Just before 4:30 a.m., two men were shot in the 4600 block of North Broadway, according to Chicago Police.

A 38-year-old man was shot in the chest and right leg and a man, between the age of 35 and 40, was shot multiple times in the right side, police said. They were both taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital where they were pronounced dead. The Cook County medical examiner’s office could not immediately provide information on the fatalities.

Additional details about the shooting were not immediately available.