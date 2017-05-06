Police: 2 home burglaries reported in Back of the Yards

Police are warning South Side residents of two recent home burglaries in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Burglars forcibly entered homes and stole items from inside, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The most recent burglary happened between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Friday in the 4700 block of South Marshfield Avenue, police said. The first burglary occurred between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. May, 28 in the 2300 block of West 48th Place.

In one incident the burglars are described as two black men between 20 and 25 years old and 170 to 220 pounds, police said. One man has a fade hairstyle and the other a dark complexion.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.