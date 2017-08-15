Police: 2 in custody after armed carjacking, crash on South Side

Two people were in custody early Tuesday after they stole a car and the driver’s shoes at gunpoint, then crashed the vehicle trying to evade police on the South Side.

A 45-year-old man was sitting in the driver’s seat of silver 2014 Chevrolet Malibu in the 2600 block of South King Drive when one male approached, pulled out a handgun and told him to get out of the car, according to Chicago Police.

When the victim exited the vehicle, another armed male told him to take off his shoes, police said. Both males then jumped into the Malibu and sped away south on King.

On-duty officers spotted the stolen vehicle, but the driver refused to stop, police said. With officers in pursuit, the car eventually crashed into another vehicle near 63rd and Prairie. The suspects were subsequently taken into custody.

Both suspects were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized, police said. No other injuries were reported.