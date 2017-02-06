Police: 2 killed, 8 wounded in city shootings on Thursday

Ten people were shot Thursday on the South and West sides of the city, leaving two dead, according to Chicago Police.

The violent opening to June followed a month with 318 people shot, 53 fatally, according to Chicago Sun-Times data. Nearly 1,400 people have been shot in the city so far this year, including 236 people killed.

The latest fatal shooting happened in Humboldt Park about 6:15 p.m., when two people got out of a car and opened fire on three people standing outside in the 1100 block of North Hamlin. A male who was shot in the head was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died, police said.

A 24-year-old man shot in the leg and side was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, along with a 33-year-old woman in good condition with a leg wound.

Fifteen minutes before that, a 30-year-old man died in the Washington Park neighborhood’s 5100 block of South Prairie when someone got out of a car and shot him in the head, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released either of the victims’ names.

In nonfatal attacks:

— A 27-year-old man was shot in the arm on a Gresham neighborhood sidewalk.

— Another 27-year-old man was shot in the buttocks in Brighton Park.

— An 18-year-old man was shot in the back in Bronzeville.

— A 19-year-old man suffered a chest wound in an Englewood drive-by shooting.

— A 31-year-old man was shot repeatedly and critically wounded in Austin.

— A 19-year-old man took himself to a northwest Indiana hospital after being shot in the buttocks in Roseland.