Police: 2 killed, 9 wounded in city shootings Tuesday

Two teenagers were killed and at least nine more people were wounded in shootings across the city’s South and West sides on Tuesday, according to Chicago Police.

The double homicide happened about noon in the East Garfield Park neighborhood, where a black SUV pulled up to the boys, ages 16 and 17, as they stood on a sidewalk in the 3400 block of West Fulton. Someone inside it then shot the younger boy in the head, back and arm, and the older in the head, police said. A bullet also sailed into a home on the block, hitting a 65-year-old woman in the leg.

The 16-year-old was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died at 12:20 p.m., authorities said. The 17-year-old died at Mount Sinai Hospital, according to police. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released their names. The woman was listed in good condition at Mount Sinai.

The latest nonfatal shooting left a man in critical condition in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood about 5:30 p.m., when officers found the 23-year-old outside in the 6700 block of South Perry with gunshot wounds to the hip and abdomen. He was taken to Stroger in critical but “stable” condition, police said.

Just before 5 p.m., someone shot a 21-year-old man in the forearm in the 3400 block of West Polk in another East Garfield Park attack. He took himself to Saint Anthony Hospital in good condition, police said.

About 4:45 p.m., a clerk wrestled a gun away from two men who men who tried to rob his Austin neighborhood store and then shot them inside the small business in the 5800 block of West Chicago, police said. One of the alleged robbers, 34, was shot in the torso and taken to Loyola University Medical Center. The other, 35, was shot in the upper leg and taken to Mount Sinai. They were listed in critical condition.

At 4:26 p.m. in Lawndale, someone in a dark Chevrolet Cruze pulled alongside a 23-year-old man who was driving in the 2700 block of West Roosevelt in Lawndale and shot him in the forearm, police said. He was in good condition at Saint Anthony.

Shortly before 1 p.m., a 32-year-old man was riding in a car in Englewood’s 6900 block of South Wentworth when someone shot him in the shoulder, police said. He was hospitalized in good condition.

About 12:30 p.m., another 32-year-old man was driving in Chatham when he heard gunfire near the intersection of 79th Street and King Drive, and realized he’d been hit in the armpit. He was stabilized at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said.

Tuesday’s first shooting happened at 12:23 a.m. in Austin, where someone in a white vehicle shot a 15-year-old boy in the hand as he stood on a sidewalk in the 1700 block of North Lorel. He was stabilized at Norwegian American Hospital, police said.

The violence followed a New Year’s holiday weekend that saw at least 55 people shot across the city, including the boy shot on Lorel.