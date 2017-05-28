Police: 2 killed in South Deering crash

Two people were killed in a crash early Sunday in the South Deering neighborhood on the Far South Side, police said.

A car was traveling south about 4:45 a.m. in the 10300 block of South Commercial Avenue when it crashed into the back of a parked semi truck, killing both occupants, according to preliminary information from Chicago Police.

Additional details on the crash were not immediately available Sunday morning. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not provide information on the fatalities.

The police Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.