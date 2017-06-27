Police: 2 killed in West Side crash

Two people were killed in a crash early Tuesday in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side, police said.

The two-vehicle crash happened about 1 a.m. in the 4400 block of West Roosevelt, said police News Affairs Officer Ronald Gaines.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, Gaines said. Additional details, including their ages and genders, were not immediately available. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not provide information.

The police Major Accidents Investigation Unit was investigating the crash.