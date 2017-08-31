Police: 2 Loop cellphone stores robbed in last 2 weeks

Two Loop cellphone stores have been robbed at gunpoint in the last two weeks.

The robberies happened at 6:15 p.m. Aug. 22 in the 200 block of South LaSalle; and at 11:51 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of West Monroe, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

Three or four male suspects entered the stores; and one implied he had a handgun and threatened employees, police said.

The suspects are described as four black males between 15 and 17, 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-7 and 120-160 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8384.