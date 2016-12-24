2 men killed in Austin shooting

Two men were shot to death in the Austin neighborhood late Friday on the West Side.

At 10:50 p.m., the 20- and 21-year-old went outside after a phone conversation when at least one person opened fire on them in the 500 block of North Laramie, according to Chicago Police.

The older man was shot across the body and pronounced dead at the scene at 11:19 p.m.; the younger died at Mount Sinai Hospital at 11:44 p.m. with wounds to the head and back, authorities said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office withheld their names pending notification of their families.

The shooting was thought to be gang-related. Area North detectives are investigating.