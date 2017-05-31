Police: 2 robberies reported in Chicago Lawn

Police are warning Southwest Side residents of two recent robberies in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

One to four people approach the victim and steal their belongings, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The most recent robbery happened at 4 a.m. Monday in the 6600 block of South Troy Street, police said. The first happened at 12:05 a.m. May 20 in the 3200 block of West 65th Place.

The robbers are described four Hispanic males 16 to 25, 130-200 pounds and 5-foot-4 to 5-foot-7, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.