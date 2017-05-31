Police are warning Southwest Side residents of two recent robberies in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.
One to four people approach the victim and steal their belongings, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.
The most recent robbery happened at 4 a.m. Monday in the 6600 block of South Troy Street, police said. The first happened at 12:05 a.m. May 20 in the 3200 block of West 65th Place.
The robbers are described four Hispanic males 16 to 25, 130-200 pounds and 5-foot-4 to 5-foot-7, police said.
Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.