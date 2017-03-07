Police: 2 robberies reported in Fuller Park

Police are warning South Side residents of two recent robberies in the Fuller Park neighborhood.

Several people approached victims at local businesses and attacked them before forcibly stealing their belongings and running away, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

During one robbery an offender struck the victim in the head with a handgun, police said.

The first robbery happened about 1:10 a.m. Friday in the 5400 block of South Wentworth, police said. The most recent robbery occurred about 2:21 a.m. Sunday in the 0-100 block of East Garfield.

The robbers are described as three to five black males and one black female, police said. One of the males is described as 5-foot-9 with an Afro hairstyle.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.