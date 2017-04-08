Police: 2 shot dead in Crystal Lake home

A person is in custody after two people were fatally shot inside a home in northwest suburban Crystal Lake Thursday night, police said.

About 8 p.m., officers were called to a home in the 100 block of Marian Parkway for a report of a female armed with a knife, according to a statement from Crystal Lake police. Before they got there, police got another call saying a male was carrying a gun.

When they arrived, the officers found two females shot inside the home. They were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Their names and ages were withheld.

A male was taken into custody and detectives were questioning him early Friday.

Police called the shooting isolated and said there was no threat to public safety.