Police: 2 West Humboldt Park businesses robbed at gunpoint

Two armed robberies were reported Friday in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood.

In each robbery, multiple suspects entered a business with a gun and stole money, according to a business alert from Chicago Police.

The first robbery happened about 2:10 p.m. in the 4100 block of West Chicago, and the second happened about 7 p.m. in the 1300 block of North Pulaski, police said.

The robbers wore black, hooded sweatshirts with the hood pulled tightly around their faces, police said. They rode in a four-door Toyota Camry.

Anyone with information on the robberies should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.