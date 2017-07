Police: 20-year-old man shot to death in West Garfield Park

A 20-year-old man was shot to death early Saturday in the West Garfield Park neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

Police found the man lying in the street with a gunshot wound to the head while responding to a call of a person shot about 4:15 a.m. in the 4400 block of West Monroe, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately confirm the death.