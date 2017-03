Police: 21-year-old man fatally shot in Englewood

A 21-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in the South Side Englewood neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

The shooting happened about 12:45 p.m. in the 5500 block of South Wells, police said.

He was shot twice in the neck and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.