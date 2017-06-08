Police: 21-year-old man likely overdosed at South Loop hotel

A man who was found dead at a hotel Saturday morning in the South Loop likely overdosed, according to Chicago Police.

The 21-year-old man was found unresponsive at the Congress Plaza Hotel in the 500 block of South Michigan Avenue at 10:28 a.m. after family could not reach him and contacted hotel security to check on him, police said.

Paramedics found the man unresponsive and took him to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 10:52 a.m., according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. An autopsy was scheduled for Sunday.

Police said the death was possibly an overdose.