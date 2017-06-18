Police: 22-year-old man fatally struck by vehicle in Wicker Park

A 22-year-old man was struck by a car and died early Sunday in the Wicker Park neighborhood on the North Side, according to Chicago Police.

About 1:30 a.m., he was walking north and crossing the street in the 2000 block of West Division when he was struck by a late-model, white Toyota Camry driving at a high rate of speed, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died.

The driver of the Toyota did not stop and drove away from the scene, police said. The police Major Accidents Investigation Unit was investigating the incident.