Police: 23-year-old man killed in Austin shooting

A 23-year-old man was shot to death late Saturday in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side, according to Chicago Police.

About 11:40 p.m., the man was sitting in a parked vehicle in the 5200 block of West Chicago when two males walked up and shot him in the head and chest before running away, police said.

The man, a documented gang member, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.