Police: 24 pounds of marijuana found in missing girl’s car in Indiana

Three men are facing charges after 24 pounds of marijuana were found in a missing California girl’s car during a traffic stop in northwest Indiana.

About 9:30 a.m. on June 26, a trooper pulled over a black Buick for a traffic violation on the Indiana Toll Road near the Portage plaza, according to Indiana State Police.

The trooper was suspicious because the driver was an underage girl with three men in the vehicle, police said. He investigated and learned she had left her home in Bakersfield, California, without her parents’ permission.

A K-9 officer responded to the scene and 24 pounds of marijuana were found in the car, police said.

The three men in the car—Bernard Adams, 25, of North Dakota; Danny Hill, 38, of California; and Michael Reyes, 33, of California—were charged with felony counts of dealing marijuana, police said.

They were taken to the Portage County Jail.

The girl was taken to a juvenile facility and arrangements were made to return her to her family.