Police: 24-year-old man missing from West Side may be heading to Texas

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 24-year-old man who went missing Monday from the Little Village neighborhood on the West Side and may be heading to Texas.

Jermaine Conner went missing from the 2500 block of South Washtenaw, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. He is known to frequent the 4000 block of West Ogden.

Conner was described as 5-foot-7, 290-pound black man with a medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair, police said. He was last seen wearing a red and black T-shirt, blue jeans and may be carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.