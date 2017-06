Police: 24-year-old man shot to death in Back of the Yards

A 24-year-old man was shot to death Sunday evening in the South Side Back of the Yards neighborhood, police said.

About 5:10 p.m., he was walking in the 4700 block of South Winchester when a green-colored vehicle pulled up to him, and someone got out and shot him in the abdomen and right leg, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not confirmed the death.