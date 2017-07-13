Police: 24-year-old shot to death in Wrightwood

A man was shot to death Thursday night in the Wrightwood neighborhood on the Southwest Side, police said.

The 24-year-old was standing on the sidewalk about 7:45 p.m. when someone in a vehicle fired shots at him in the 2600 block of West 83rd Street, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot in his upper torso and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately confirm the death.

No one was in custody as Area Central detectives conduct a homicide investigation.