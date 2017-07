Police: 25-year-old woman shot to death in West Humboldt Park

A woman was shot to death Thursday evening in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood, police said.

The 25-year-old was shot multiple times about 6:30 p.m. in the 4400 block of West Haddon, Chicago Police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not confirmed the death as Area North detectives conduct a homicide investigation.

Additional information about the shooting was not immediately available.