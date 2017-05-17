Police: 26-year-old man fatally shot in Fernwood

A 26-year-old man was fatally shot Wednesday evening in the Fernwood neighborhood on the Far South Side.

At 8:04 p.m., the man was in the 10200 block of South State Street when someone got out of a vehicle and shot him multiple times, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not confirmed the death.

No arrests have been made and Area South detectives are investigating, police said.