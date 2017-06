Police: 29-year-old man fatally shot during Avalon Park robbery

A 29-year-old man was shot to death during a robbery Monday afternoon in the Avalon Park neighborhood on the South Side, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot during the commission of a robbery about 1:20 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Kenwood, police said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the left, upper chest and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died, police said.