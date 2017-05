Police: 29-year-old man killed in Austin shooting

A 29-year-old man was shot to death Thursday afternoon in the West Side Austin neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

About 5:20 p.m., he was in the 1100 block of North Long when he was shot multiple times on the left side of his body, police said.

He was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not confirmed the death.