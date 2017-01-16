Police: 3 armed robberies reported in Brighton Park

Three armed robberies were reported early Friday in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

During the robberies a man approached the victims and demanded their personal belongings, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The robberies happened in the early morning hours Friday in the 2500 block of West 46th Street, the 4600 block of South Troy Street, and the 4500 block of South Washtenaw Avenue, police said.

The suspect is described as a 6-foot, 30- to 40-year-old black man with a dark complexion, brown eyes and black hair, police said. He was wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at (312)747-8382.