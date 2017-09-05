Police: 3 armed robberies reported on Far South Side

Police are warning residents after three armed robberies were reported on the Far South Side since April.

A man approached the victims with a handgun and announced a robbery, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The robberies happened:

• about 8:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of East 86th Street;

• about 11:30 p.m. in the 8700 block of South Stony Island; and

• about 9:45 p.m. in the 8800 block of South Blackstone.

The robber was described as a heavy-set, 6-foot, 40- to 45-year-old black man, police said.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to contact Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.