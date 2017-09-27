Police: 3 armed suspects stole safe from Bridgeport home

Surveillance photos of three Hispanic men who broke into a home on Sept. 22 in the 700 block of West 26th Street and stole a safe. | Chicago Police

Police are warning residents that three armed suspects broke into a Bridgeport neighborhood home and stole a safe Friday night on the South Side.

About 10:15 p.m., the suspects walked up to the home’s front door in the 700 block of West 26th Street, but couldn’t get in, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

They were able to break in though a window and removed a safe through the front door, police said.

All three suspects were described as Hispanic men, thought to be between 20 and 30 years old, with full beards, wearing light-colored hooded sweatshirts, police said.

One of the men has a medium build and was wearing a Cubs baseball hat, a dark T-shirt and dark jeans, police said. He also has multiple tattoos on his arms, including a circular tattoo design on his lower, right forearm and dark writing on his lower left forearm.

Police said a second man was described as having a slender build, wearing a black skull cap and light-colored sweatpants. The third suspects has a heavy build, was wearing light-colored jeans, and has a dark tattoo on his right hand, similar to the tattoo that the first suspect has on his lower right forearm.

Anyone with information on the burglary is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8227.