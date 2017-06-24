Police: 3 businesses burglarized on North Side

Police are warning North Side residents after three businesses were burglarized in the Lake View, Uptown and Roscoe Village neighborhoods in June.

The burglars threw bricks through the businesses’ front doors to break in and remove property from inside, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened:

about 5:05 a.m. June 11 in the 3000 block of North Sheffield;

about 12:10 a.m. June 15 in the 1100 block of West Wilson; and

between 7 p.m. June 15 and 7 a.m. June 16 in the 2100 block of West Roscoe.

Anyone with information on the burglaries is asked to contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.