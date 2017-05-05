Police: 3 North Side break-ins Friday morning may be related

Police are looking into a possible connection between three break-ins Friday morning in the Lake View and Uptown neighborhoods on the North Side.

The first break-in happened at 4:06 a.m. when the front glass door of a building was shattered in the 3900 block of North Ashland, according to Chicago Police. Less than an hour later, a window was broken at 4:54 a.m. in the 2800 block of North Broadway.

A third incident happened at 5:08 a.m., when property was found to be unsecured in the 4400 block of North Broadway, police said.

No one was in custody Friday, although investigators were looking into the possibility that the three break-ins may be related, police said.

It was not immediately clear in anything was taken in any of the break-ins.