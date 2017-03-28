Police: 3 robberies reported in Chicago Lawn

Police are warning Southwest Side residents of three recent robberies this month in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

During the incidents, the robbers approached victims and demanded cell phones and money, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The robberies happened:

• about 7:45 p.m. March 5 in the 6200 block of South Albany;

• about 12:45 p.m. March 9 in the 6100 block of South Whipple; and

• about 11:30 p.m. March 12 in the 6100 block of South Whipple.

The robbers are described as two black men between 18 and 25, police said. One is 5-foot-6 and the other between 5-foot-10 and 6-foot-1.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.