Police: 3 shot — 1 fatally — in Humboldt Park

A person is dead and two others were wounded in a shooting Thursday evening in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side, police said.

About 6:15 p.m., all three were standing outside in the 1100 block of North Hamlin Avenue when a dark colored sedan pulled up and two people got out and started shooting at the group, according to Chicago Police.

A male, whose age was unknown, was shot in the head and pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

A 24-year-old man shot in his left leg and side was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said. A 33-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to her left ankle. She was also taken to Stroger, where she was listed in good condition.