Police: 3 shot, 1 fatally, on Southwest Side

A person was killed and two were wounded in a Marquette Park neighborhood shooting late Friday on the Southwest Side, according to Chicago Police.

At 10:50 p.m., the trio were standing in the 2500 block of West Lithuanian Plaza Court when shots rang out, police said.

An 18-year-old man shot in the head was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died, police said.

A 33-year-old woman grazed in the head was taken to the same hospital in serious condition, along with a 34-year-old man shot multiple times in the left shoulder. His condition was stabilized, police said.

No one was in custody early Saturday as Area Central detectives investigated the homicide.