Police: 31-year-old man fatally shot in Broadview

A 31-year-old man was fatally shot early Monday morning in west suburban Broadview, according to a statement from Broadview police.

About 1:56 a.m., officers received a call of a person possibly stabbed or shot in the area of the 1300 block of Bataan Drive, according police said.

Officers arrived and found a man on the ground in need of medical care, police said. Broadview paramedics transported the man to Loyola Medical Center in Maywood, where he died.

The victim has been identified as Brandon S. Smith of Broadview, police said. Officers believe this was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information should contact the Broadview Detective Division at (708) 345-6550 ext #247.