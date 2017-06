Police: 32-year-old man shot dead in Back of the Yards

A man was killed Saturday evening in a Back of the Yards neighborhood shooting on the South Side, police said.

The 32-year-old was shot multiple times in the body at 6:24 p.m. in the 4800 block of South Racine, according to Chicago Police.

He was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately confirm the death.

The shooting was believed to be gang-related, according to police.