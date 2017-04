Police: 35-year-old man shot to death in South Chicago

A 35-year-old man was shot to death Thursday in the South Chicago neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

About 5 p.m., he was in the 8400 block of South Paxton when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots at him, police said.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the chest, and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.