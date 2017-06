Police: 36-year-old man shot dead in Humboldt Park

A 36-year-old man was shot to death Monday afternoon in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot in the head at 7:26 p.m. in front of a home in the 4100 block of West Potomac, police said.

The man was taken to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the fatality.