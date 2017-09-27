Police: 39-year-old suicidal woman missing from Lisle

Authorities are searching for a suicidal woman who was last seen Monday morning in west suburban Lisle.

Amy Nelson, 39, was last seen about 9:30 a.m. Monday at the Four Lakes apartment complex in the 5800 block of Forest View Road in unincorporated Lisle, according to the DuPage County sheriff’s office.

Nelson is described as a 5-foot-7, 145-pound white woman with shoulder-length dark brown hair, blue eyes and glasses, according to the sheriff’s office. She was last seen wearing a gray or dark blue shirt, blue jeans, and Birkenstock sandals. She might be carrying a maroon backpack.

The sheriff’s office said she suffers from mental illness and might be suicidal. She has no means of transportation or financial options with her. Her family resides in Lisle and LaGrange Park.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (630) 407-2400 or 911.