Police: 4 armed robberies in less than 4 hours Monday on North Side

Police are warning residents about four armed robberies that happened in less than four hours Monday in the Ravenswood and Uptown neighborhoods.

In each incident, the suspects demanded victims’ property at gunpoint, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The robberies happened:

At 6:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of North Campbell;

At 9:40 p.m. in the 1900 block of West Leland;

At 9:52 p.m. in the 1000 block of West Leland; and

At 10 p.m. in the 2000 block of West Giddings.

The suspects are described as two-to-three black males who were armed with a handgun, wearing either gray or black hooded sweatshirts, possibly a red bandana and dark-colored pants, police said.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.