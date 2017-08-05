Police: 4 armed robberies reported in Auburn Gresham

Four armed robberies were reported in the last week and a half in the South Side Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

Several men took out a gun and forcibly demanded the victims’ belongings, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The robberies happened:

• at 1:30 a.m. April 29 in the 7900 block of South Halsted Street;

• at 9 p.m. May 1 in the 800 block of West 76th Street;

• at 1:20 p.m. May 3 in the 7900 block of South Emerald Avenue; and

• at 4:15 a.m. May 3 in the 7600 block of South Sangamon Street.

The robbers are described as black men between 19 and 30 years old, between 5-foot-8 and 6-feet tall, weighing 150 to 230 pounds, with light, medium and dark complexions and sporting dreadlocks, afro, short and fade hairstyles, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Area South detectives at 312-747-8273.