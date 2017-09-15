Police: 4 people shot dead in Brighton Park rifle attack

Chicago Police on Friday responded to the 4700 block of South Fairfield Avenue in Brighton Park, where three males and a female were found shot to death in a vehicle. | Mitchell Armentrout/Sun-Times

Four people were shot to death Friday evening in a Southwest Side Brighton Park neighborhood attack, according to Chicago Police.

The group was found in a vehicle about 8:35 p.m. in the 4700 block of South Fairfield, police said.

Three males and one female were all pronounced dead on the scene, according to police. Their ages were unknown.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the fatalities.

The circumstances of the shooting were unknown and no one was in custody as Area Central detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.

Unconfirmed police radio reports indicated assault rifle casings were found near the scene.