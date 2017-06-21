Police: 41-year-old man reported missing from Chatham

Police are searching for a 41-year-old man last seen earlier this month in the South Side Chatham neighborhood.

Quantrell Holmes was last seen June 12 in the 7500 block of South Rhodes, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Holmes is described as a 41-year-old black man, 6-feet and 150-180 pounds with brown eyes, black hair and medium complexion, police said. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and pajama pants with multiple colors.

Anyone with information should call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8274.