Police: 41-year-old man shot to death in West Town

A man was shot to death early Sunday in the West Town neighborhood on the Near West Side, according to Chicago Police.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired at 3:14 a.m. and found an unresponsive 41-year-old in an empty lot in the 1800 block of West Maypole, police said. He was shot in the head and chest.

No one was in custody early Sunday. More details were not immediately available.

Minutes earlier, another man was killed in a shooting about three blocks west in the same neighborhood.