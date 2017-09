Police: 44-year-old man fatally shot in the head in West Pullman

A 44-year-old man was fatally shot in the head Tuesday night in the Far South Side West Pullman neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

About 8:15 p.m., the man was in the 12300 block of South Emerald Drive when someone walked up to him, fired shots and ran away, police said. He died at the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not confirmed the death.

Area South detectives were investigating.