Police: 2 dead, 5 wounded in East Chatham shooting

Seven people were shot, two fatally, Sunday night in the East Chatham neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

About 9:20 p.m., people were gathered for a party on the porch of a home in the 8600 block of South Maryland when someone wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt walked out from an adjacent alley and opened fire, according to Chicago Police. The shooter then ran away.

A male, whose age was not immediately known, was shot and pronounced dead at the scene. A 21-year-old man was shot in the back and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office could not immediately provide information on the fatalities.

A 35-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was also taken to Christ, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

A fourth male was shot in the body and taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, police said. Also, a 27-year-old man and 21-year-old woman both suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and were taken to Stroger, where their conditions were stabilized.

A 39-year-old man was shot in the foot and later showed up at Roseland Community Hospital, police said. He was listed in good condition.

Area South detectives are investigating.