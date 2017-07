Police: 51-year-old man killed in Far South Side motorcycle crash

A 51-year-old motorcyclist died late Friday when he crashed into an SUV on the Far South Side, according to Chicago Police.

At 10:51 p.m., the man was riding the motorcycle east in the 3200 block of East 95th Street when he struck the driver’s side of an SUV that was making a U-turn, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported in the crash, police said.

The police Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.