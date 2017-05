Police: 52-year-old man killed in Austin domestic shooting

A 52-year-old man was killed in a domestic-related shooting Monday afternoon in the West Side Austin neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

The victim got into an argument with a 27-year-old man in the 1700 block of North Narragansett at 1:32 p.m. when the younger man pulled out a handgun and shot him, police said.

The older man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The shooter is not in custody.